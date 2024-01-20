Report: Texas A&M football program hires Aggies alumnus Jordan Peterson from Kansas as DBs coach

The old cliche goes “Everything happens for a reason,” and that is certainly evident in Aggieland over the past nine days.

The day after Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko retained Bryant Gross-Armiento as a senior defensive analyst, Wesley McGriff decided to return to Auburn rather than becoming passing game coordinator & co-defensive backs coach alongside Ishmael Aristide.

Now only eight days later, Elko has found McGriff’s replacement and it’s a face that diehard members of the 12th Man will know. According to a report from Billy Liucci of TexAgs, the Aggies have hired Kansas co-defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson as co-cornerbacks coach.

Peterson is a Texas A&M alumnus who played four seasons at Kyle Field before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in sport management in 2009 along with his master’s in education curriculum and instruction in 2010. As a 5-foot-10, 185-pound safety, he racked up 81 tackles 15 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

After becoming a two-time All-Big 12 Academic First Team selection, Peterson got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant in College Station from 2010-11. He coached at Fresno State from 2012-16, New Mexico from 2017-19 and had been with the Jayhawks for the last four seasons from 2020-23.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire