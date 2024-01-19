Report: Texas A&M football program set to hire Kyle Hoke as defensive analyst

New Texas A&M football head coach Mike Elko has nearly rounded out his coaching staff and is reportedly adding someone with a prominent family legacy.

According to a report from John Brice of FootballScoop, the Aggies are set to hire Kyle Hoke to Elko’s staff as a defensive analyst. Hoke is the son of former NFL defensive back Jon Hoke, who spent time in the league with the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs in the early 1980s.

Jon is currently the passing game coordinator & cornerbacks coach for the Bears. In addition to several stops at prominent universities, Jon has coached in the NFL for three other teams: the Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

Hoke is also the nephew of Brady Hoke, who has been a head coach at his alma mater Ball State, San Diego State (twice) and most notably, Michigan. Kyle spent the last four years coaching the Aztecs for his uncle, completing his tenure as the safeties coach in 2023.

Kyle followed in the footsteps of his dad and uncle by playing college football at Ball State. Before San Diego State, he coached at South Carolina, Western Michigan, Army, Texas State, Indiana State and John Caroll University.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire