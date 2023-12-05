Report: Texas A&M Football hires Ishmael Aristide as cornerbacks coach

A familiar face is returning to College Station to coach the team’s cornerbacks under new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko.

According to reports, Ishmael Aristide has been hired as the Aggies’ new defensive backs coach. Aristide previously served as an analyst at Texas A&M alongside Elko on the defensive staff under former head coach Jimbo Fisher for two seasons from 2019 to 20.

During his first stint in College Station, Artiside was a member of Elko’s defensive staff that ranked among the nation’s best. In 2020, the Aggies ranked No. 9 in the FBS in total defense (317.3 yards per game), first in the SEC, and fourth among Power Five universities. Texas A&M allowed only 92 yards rushing per game during that season, which was second in the nation.

Aristide departed College Station in 2021 to coach outside linebackers and strikers at the University of Miami. After one season at “The U,” Aristide reunited with Elko in Durham, NC, at Duke in 2022 to serve as an assistant coach leading the cornerbacks.

HE’S BAAAAAAAAACK! Welcome (back) Ishmael Aristide, your new Texas A&M cornerbacks coach! 👍 pic.twitter.com/0SU7m1JuP2 — AggiesToday (AT) (@AggiesToday) December 5, 2023

Per AggiesToday, Aristide is an “elite” recruiter, especially in his home state of Florida. Aristide was born in Miami and received a degree from Purdue in technology, leadership & innovation.

Before arriving for his first opportunity at Texas A&M, Aristide served as a senior defensive analyst/secondary assistant for two seasons at Ole Miss from 2017 to 18. He started coaching in 2016 as a defensive graduate assistant at Auburn.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire