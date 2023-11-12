Report: Texas A&M to fire Jimbo Fisher

Notre Dame opens the 2024 college football season at a location they’ve only played at once before: Texas A&M.

When the Irish do so it appears it’ll be the first game for a new head coach at Texas A&M. That’s because according to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, current Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is expected to be fired.

Fisher is 45-25 in six seasons at Texas A&M. When he was rumored to be interested in leaving for the then-open LSU job in 2021, Fisher signed a 10-year contract with $95 million guaranteed.

He is expected to be paid in full – good work if you can get it.

