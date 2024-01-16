Report: Texas A&M DL Shemar Turner forgoes 2024 NFL Draft, returning for senior year at Kyle Field

Texas A&M star defensive lineman Shemar Turner is reportedly returning to Bryan-College Station to play his senior season at Kyle Field for new head coach Mike Elko and crew.

According to a report from Carter Karels, the Aggies beat writer for 247Sports, Turner will be back at Texas A&M for the 2024 season rather than declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. He was highly expected to declare by today’s deadline alongside junior All-American linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who made his decision on Dec. 12.

Other Aggies to declare for the upcoming draft in April include Layden Robinson, Ainias Smith, Earnest Crownover III, Max Wright and Christopher Russell Jr.

Turner was chosen by coaches for the Freshman All-SEC team in 2021. This season, he earned a second-team selection by racking up 33 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss of yards, 6 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Among his SEC peers, Turner ranked fifth in sacks and eighth in tackles for loss.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire