Report: Texas A&M DL Fadil Diggs enters transfer portal ‘to elevate at another destination’

Amid a busy Wednesday in the college football landscape, another Texas A&M defensive line member is on the move.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Aggies junior defensive lineman Fadil Diggs entered the NCAA transfer portal this afternoon around 12:47 p.m. CT. Diggs shared the news of his intentions with Fawcett via a statement.

“First off, I would like to thank Texas A&M and the 12th Man for an incredible four years in College Station,” Diggs stated. “Secondly, I would like to thank coach Fisher, coach Elko, Coach Price, coach (Robinson) and all of the coaches during my journey in affording a young kid from Camden, New Jersey an opportunity to play big-time football in the SEC, which has been a dream come true.

“It has been a true honor to be a team captain for the past two years, on and off the field, and I am thankful for my teammates for inspiring me to become the leader I am today. With that said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal. I will be starting a new chapter of my own in hopes to continue to elevate at another destination.”

Diggs is 1-of-11 Texas A&M players to enter the transfer portal since it opened Monday. He joins fellow DL Walter Nolen as 1-of-5 Aggies to enter the portal on Wednesday.

Diggs is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound DL with two years of eligibility remaining. He recorded 36 tackles (22 solos), four sacks and two pass deflections for Texas A&M this past season. Diggs earned the “Aggie Defensive Leadership” and the “Strength & Conditioning Defensive” awards with his play in 2022.

