Report: Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner formally charged for reckless driving

Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner was formally charged on Monday for reckless driving, which stems from an incident in which he was stopped back on Aug. 12. Brazos County jail records indicate he was required to post a surety bond of $3,000, and did so, having since been released.

Turner has started both of Texas A&M’s games to start the season, having registered four tackles and two sacks. The junior is entering his third season with the Aggies after being ranked the No. 10 defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite.

Turner’s formal charge marks the second off-field incident in as many weeks within the Aggies football program.

Prior to the 2023 season opener, it was reported that wide receiver Micah Tease had been arrested on a felony drug-related charge. Tease was reportedly suspended indefinitely but was seen warming up prior to Texas A&M’s Week 2 game against Miami.

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is slated to speak later this afternoon for his weekly media press conference. Texas A&M will next face UL Monroe on Saturday, Sep. 16 from Kyle Field in College Station.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire