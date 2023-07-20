Report: Texas A&M Defensive lineman’s 2020 impermissible visit cost Tennessee $3,000

Former Tennessee Football Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt, who coached the Volunteers from 2018-2020, has been embroiled in one the largest recruiting-based scandals in the last decade, as it has been reported that over $60,000 worth of impermissible benefits were provided to more than a dozen recruits, over his three-year coaching stint.

On Monday, Knoxville News Sentinel reporter Mike Wilson revealed the identity of one of the unnamed recruits who received such benefits, as current Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen, who was ranked as the No. 2-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class, reportedly personally cost Pruitt a total of $3,000 while hosting Nolen and his family in October 2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Provided by Mike Wilson, here is the current timeline and repercussions from the numerous violations Pruitt committed:

“The in-person visit was outlined Friday when the NCAA announced its verdict after a yearslong probe into Pruitt’s program. The impermissible visit and benefits were among the more than 200 violations committed by Pruitt and his staff that resulted in a five-year probation for UT and at least $8 million in fines, as well as restrictions on scholarships and recruiting.”

After consecutive visits to College Station in November 2021, Nolen committed to the program on November 6 after attending Texas A&M’s 41-38 win against then No.1-ranked Alabama at Kyle Field on October 9.

Note from Knox News: Nolen is not mentioned by name in NCAA and university investigative documents obtained by Knox News via a public records request.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

More Football!

Texas A&M Football 2023 Position Preview: Quarterbacks; a tandem of worthy starters

Texas A&M 2023 college football season countdown: No. 45 Edgerrin Cooper

247Sports unveils updated SEC preseason coaches rankings for 2023

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire