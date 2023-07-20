Report: Texas A&M Defensive lineman’s 2020 impermissible visit cost Tennessee $3,000
Former Tennessee Football Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt, who coached the Volunteers from 2018-2020, has been embroiled in one the largest recruiting-based scandals in the last decade, as it has been reported that over $60,000 worth of impermissible benefits were provided to more than a dozen recruits, over his three-year coaching stint.
On Monday, Knoxville News Sentinel reporter Mike Wilson revealed the identity of one of the unnamed recruits who received such benefits, as current Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen, who was ranked as the No. 2-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class, reportedly personally cost Pruitt a total of $3,000 while hosting Nolen and his family in October 2020.
Provided by Mike Wilson, here is the current timeline and repercussions from the numerous violations Pruitt committed:
“The in-person visit was outlined Friday when the NCAA announced its verdict after a yearslong probe into Pruitt’s program. The impermissible visit and benefits were among the more than 200 violations committed by Pruitt and his staff that resulted in a five-year probation for UT and at least $8 million in fines, as well as restrictions on scholarships and recruiting.”
After consecutive visits to College Station in November 2021, Nolen committed to the program on November 6 after attending Texas A&M’s 41-38 win against then No.1-ranked Alabama at Kyle Field on October 9.
Note from Knox News: Nolen is not mentioned by name in NCAA and university investigative documents obtained by Knox News via a public records request.
