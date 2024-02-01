Report: Texas A&M’s coaching staff visited 2024 4-star LB out of San Juan (CA)

Texas A&M’s hiring of new head football coach Mike Elko has already paid dividends this offseason, already showing that he can recruit. At the same time, his hiring provided a sense of calm to a chaotic atmosphere during the last two years under the Jimbo Fisher regime.

With a focus on building the 2025 recruiting class, Elko’s first in his tenure, the Aggies have already landed three players in the cycle, including recent acquisitions in 4-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins and 4-star cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway last weekend.

This week, it has been reported by TexAgs’ Andrew Hattersley that Texas A&M cornerbacks coach Ishmael Aristide, one of the Aggie’s leading recruiters among Elko’s new staff, traveled to San Juan Hills (CA), to pay Port a visit and further grow the relationship between both parties.

Even after adding Riggins to the class, Weston Port’s versatility as an outside backer with defensive end experience and an already polished pass rush arsenal is much too intriguing to pass up for the future. During his 2023 junior season, Port recorded 128 tackles (84 solo tackles), 2.5 sacks, 11 QB hurries, 13 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

According to 247Sports Composite, Port is currently positioned as the 355th-ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, the 39th-ranked linebacker prospect, and the 32nd-ranked player in California.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire