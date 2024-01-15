Report: Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork targeted as The Ohio State University’s next athletic director

With the impending retirement of Gene Smith, The Ohio State University is reportedly zeroing in on its next director of athletics and targeting a prominent name from Bryan-College Station.

According to ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel, the Buckeyes’ athletic department is reportedly targeting Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork as its next AD.

Smith, the current Ohio State senior vice president & Wolfe Foundation-endowed athletic director, will be retiring on June 30. Per Thamel’s report, the Buckeyes intend to hire their next AD this week.

Bjork was hired as the Aggies’ 16th director of athletics on May 23, 2019. He came to College Station with over 20 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics. Beginning in 1995, Bjork has had previous university stops at Tulsa, Western Illinois, Western Kentucky (twice), Missouri, Miami, UCLA and Ole Miss.

Sources: Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork has emerged as the target in Ohio State’s athletic director search. Search is expected to be finalized in upcoming days. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 15, 2024

When Bjork was rehired by Western Kentucky in 2010 to serve as director of intercollegiate athletics at 38 years old, he was the youngest AD among the 120 FBS schools.

