Report: Texas A&M 4-star LB commit Tyanthony Smith ‘will not be visiting’ the University of Texas

It’s that time of year when collegiate prospects visit different universities to weigh their options, even if they’ve already committed somewhere.

All the movement leads to reports and speculation about will or won’t they visit certain places. Texas A&M 4-star linebacker commit Tyanthony Smith is the latest recruit to have his name mentioned in reports about a potential upcoming visit.

Gerry Hamilton of On3 Sports reported Tuesday morning that Smith was planning to visit the University of Texas at Austin this weekend. However, just over 12 hours later, AggiesToday contradicted that report and stated that “Tyanthony will not be visiting Texas this weekend.”

Smith is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker from Jasper High School in Texas. He verbally committed to the Aggies program on June 30 but has 25 other offers, including several from other Power Five Programs.

The sensational senior has taken only three official visits thus far, beginning with Texas A&M on June 2 followed by USC on June 16 and Oklahoma three days later. Other universities that Smith has offers to include: Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Missouri, LSU, North Texas, Sam Houston State, SMU, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech and UTSA.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire