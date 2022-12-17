Report: Texas Longhorns OL Junior Angilau takes visit to Oregon

We knew that the Oregon Ducks were going to get some late, under-the-radar visitors in town for this weekend ahead of the early signing period, and one was finally revealed on Friday night.

According to a report from 247Sports, former Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Junior Angilau is on an official visit to Eugene to check out the Ducks and get to know Dan Lanning and Adrian Klemm, along with the rest of the staff.

Angilau is a veteran player who missed the 2022 season in Texas because of an injury, but before that he had started in 34 games over the previous three seasons, being named a Second-Team Big-12 Preseason All-American leading up to the 2022 season.

We will see how the visit goes for the Ducks this weekend, but with so many spots to fill on the offensive line this offseason, it would certainly be a big get for Oregon.

Junior Angilau’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Texas Longhorns

2021: 12 Games Started

2020: 10 Games Started

2019: 12 Games Started

Vitals

Height 6-foot-6 Weight 215 pounds Hometown Salt Lake City, Utah Projected Position Offensive Guard Class 2018

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 94 UT OL 247Sports Composite 4 0.9458 UT OL Rivals 4 5.9 UT OL ESPN 4 82 UT OL On3 Recruiting 4 93.61 UT OL

