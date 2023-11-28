Report: Texas Longhorns football to visit Texas A&M on Thanksgiving weekend in 2024

Apparently, next year’s Thanksgiving weekend will include the renewal of Texas’ rivalry with Texas A&M.

The Longhorns will cap their first SEC regular season two days after Thanksgiving with a trip to Texas A&M on Nov. 30, according to a report by ESPN, which is the television partner of the SEC. ESPN will release its full SEC schedule in December after revealing the conference opponents for each team earlier this season.

Texas and Texas A&M faced off on Thanksgiving day for generations, with 61 of the series’ 118 games as much of the holiday as turkey, stuffing and that second piece of pecan pie. Almost all of the other games in the series were played on Thanksgiving weekend.

Texas leads the overall series 76-37-5, which incudes a 27-25 win in the last meeting between the two teams in 2011 at Kyle Field in College Station.

ESPN also reported that Texas will revive its conference rivalry with Arkansas Nov. 16 in Fayetteville, Ark. The two competed for decades in the Southwest Conference before Arkansas bolted for the SEC in 1992. In addition, Georgia visits Texas on Oct. 19 for only the fifth meeting between the teams. The Longhorns lead the series 4-1.

Texas will officially join the SEC on July 1 after 27 years in the Big 12.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Report: Texas football to visit A&M on Thanksgiving weekend in 2024