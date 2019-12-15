Report: Texas hires former Rutgers coach Chris Ash as defensive coordinator

Chris Ash was on Ohio State's staff in 2014 with Texas coach Tom Herman. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Tom Herman is turning to a former co-worker to coordinate his defense.

According to Rivals’ Orangebloods.com, former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash will be Texas’ new defensive coordinator. Former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando was fired at the end of the 2019 regular season amidst a staff shakeup in Austin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ash was fired in September from his job as Rutgers’ coach. He was 8-32 as the Scarlet Knights’ head coach. The program has won just four conference games since moving to the Big Ten. Rutgers officially introduced Greg Schiano as the team’s latest head coach earlier this month.

Ash served as Ohio State’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach in 2014 and 2015 before he was hired as Rutgers’ head coach. Herman was Ohio State’s offensive coordinator in 2014 and the Buckeyes won the first College Football Playoff with both coaches in Columbus. Herman then took over at Houston for two years before he became Texas’ head coach in 2017.

Orlando was Herman’s defensive coordinator for each of his first three seasons in Austin. However Texas’ defense gave up 29 points per game has allowed more points in each successive season of Herman’s tenure.

While Texas has reportedly found its newest defensive coordinator, it’s still looking for an offensive coordinator. Tim Beck lost his title as the team’s OC and will be the team’s QB coach for the Alamo Bowl against Utah. Texas went 7-5 in 2019 after going 10-4 and beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl to cap the 2018 season.

– – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

More from Yahoo Sports: