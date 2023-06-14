Report: Texas football to play at Texas A&M, Arkansas in 2024

The 2024 SEC football schedule will be revealed on SEC Network later this evening.

Only the eight home and away opponents will be revealed. The dates, time and TV Networks will be released at a later time.

Chip Brown of Horns247 was the first to report that Texas is expected to travel to Texas A&M and Arkansas during the 2024 season. However, the Longhorns would host Georgia at home.

With Texas receiving the matchup with Georgia, that means Oklahoma will face Alabama in 2024. It appears likely that Texas and Oklahoma will flip-flop between the two powerhouse programs (Georgia, Alabama) every other year for now.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports also expects Texas to host Florida at home during their first season in the SEC.

Tune in tonight to SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT to see Texas’ 2024 SEC opponents and where the games will be played.

Texas' first season in the #SEC in 2024 will include road games at Texas A&M and #Arkansas in addition to UT's annual meeting with #OU in the Cotton Bowl and will also feature a home game against #Georgia, sources close to the situation told @Horns247.https://t.co/FbNqRR2O0Z — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) June 14, 2023

