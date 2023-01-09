Report: Texas in contact with Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari

Texas is at the beginning of an unexpected basketball coaching search after Chris Beard was fired due to legal allegations.

The Longhorns have reportedly made contact with Kentucky head coach John Calipari about the Texas vacancy. 247Sports insider Travis Branham reports Calipari has serious intrigue about potentially taking the job.

Landing the Hall of Famer would not be cheap for Texas. Calipari is the highest-paid coach in the nation and currently sits on a lifetime deal with Kentucky.

Despite having so much success with the Wildcats, the past few seasons have not been as kind to Calipari. Kentucky has not made it out of the round of 64 since 2019 and they currently sit unranked at 10-5 on the season.

Regardless, Calipari would be a splash hire for Texas. He is a former national champion, proven recruiter and player developer.

