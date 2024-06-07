Report: Texas baseball could ‘shoot their shot’ with LSU’s Jay Johnson

The Texas Longhorns baseball team saw their 2024 season and the final one as members of the Big 12 came to an end with a loss to Louisana Ragin’ Cajuns last weekend. Texas beat ULL in their first matchup of the College Station Regional before a loss to them in the elimination game. ULL went on to lose to host Texas A&M, which sent the Aggies to the Super Regional.

Immediately following the loss, Texas baseball head coach David Pearce was fielding questions about his future in Austin. He is 494-271 after eight seasons with the Horns. He won three Big 12 regular season titles and was named Big 12 Coach of the Year twice.

Here's David Pierce's entire answer about his future at Texas. He was specifically asked if he expects to be back next season. "As long as the University of Texas gives me the opportunity, they'll get everything that I have."#HookEm pic.twitter.com/NPK5ujZQqV — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) June 3, 2024

After back-to-back College World Series appearances in 2021 and 2022, Texas failed to get back to the annual tournament in the last season, while winning a combined 78 games in that span.

Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball spoke with Matt Moscona of 104.5 ESPN in Baton Rouge. He expects the University of Texas to shoot their shot at current LSU Tigers baseball head coach Jay Johnson, should they opt to move on from Pierce.

“They’re gonna shoot their shot…” 👀 @KendallRogers joined AFR with @MattMoscona and said he expects Texas 🤘 will pursue Jay Johnson if they move on from David Pierce. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Tck62avqZM — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) June 7, 2024

Johnson won the 2023 College World Series with the No. 1 and No. 2 MLB draft picks, pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews. The Tigers missed the Super Regionals this past season in a campaign that didn’t look great early on. The team caught fire and made a run at the SEC Tournament title.

Johnson is 454-234 as a head coach at the Division I level with three College World Series appearances between Arizona and LSU.

This is a situation worth monitoring in the coming weeks.

