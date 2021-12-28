Report: Texans WR Phillip Dorsett to miss the final two games with ankle injury

The Houston Texans will need another receiver to step up.

According to John McClain and Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle, receiver Phillip Dorsett will miss the final two games of the regular season due to an ankle injury sustained in the 41-29 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 at NRG Stadium. Dorsett left the game midway through the second half after hauling in three passes for 55 yards.

The former Indianapolis Colts 2015 first-round pick has been on a sojourn since 2020 as he has played for the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts. During his second stint with the Seahawks in 2021, Dorsett asked for his released so he could join the Texans.

“I knew once I asked for my release from Seattle that I would have a chance to be able to come,” Dorsett told reporters on Dec. 20. “Once [Nick Caserio] offered me the chance to come, I ran with it because I believe in him. I think that he has a great eye for talent, and he has a great football mind. I think he’s going to be able to do great things here if he gets the right pieces together and that’s the reason I wanted to be here.”

Dorsett will have to wait until the offseason to convince Houston to keep him around as Caserio will make serious personnel evaluations in 2022.