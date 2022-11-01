Report: Texans WR Brandin Cooks’ 2023 guaranteed salary holding up trade deals

Texans have been speaking with teams about a Brandon Cooks trade, but his $18M guaranteed 2023 salary is a major impediment. As of now, Houston would have to pick up a significant chunk of that to get a deal done. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 1, 2022

The Houston Texans have reportedly been fielding calls regarding receiver Brandin Cooks. However, according to Dan Graziano from ESPN, the receiver’s $18 million guaranteed salary in 2023 is an impediment for a deal to get done. The Texans would also be on the hook for $16,220,741 in dead salary cap money, according to Over The Cap.

It isn’t like Cooks wouldn’t be happier somewhere else. According to tweets archived by Sports Radio 610’s Landry Locker, Cooks has been liking tweets related to his possible movement across the NFL landscape. The wideout has also been absent from practice, even though he was listed on Monday’s injury report with a wrist injury.

Brandin Cooks is liking the hell outta trade rumors and isn’t currently on the practice field. This might get real weird if he isn’t moved in the next couple hours. #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/ZgR1wy8wnu — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) November 1, 2022

The NFL trade deadline concludes at 3:00 p.m. Central Time.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire