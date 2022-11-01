Report: Texans WR Brandin Cooks’ 2023 guaranteed salary holding up trade deals

Mark Lane
·1 min read

The Houston Texans have reportedly been fielding calls regarding receiver Brandin Cooks. However, according to Dan Graziano from ESPN, the receiver’s $18 million guaranteed salary in 2023 is an impediment for a deal to get done. The Texans would also be on the hook for $16,220,741 in dead salary cap money, according to Over The Cap.

It isn’t like Cooks wouldn’t be happier somewhere else. According to tweets archived by Sports Radio 610’s Landry Locker, Cooks has been liking tweets related to his possible movement across the NFL landscape. The wideout has also been absent from practice, even though he was listed on Monday’s injury report with a wrist injury.

The NFL trade deadline concludes at 3:00 p.m. Central Time.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire

Recommended Stories