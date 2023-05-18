Report: Texans worked out former Steelers DT Carlos Davis

Mark Lane
·1 min read

Although the Houston Texans have made moves to shore up their defensive tackle depth with Taylor Stallworth going on the reserve/injured list and the club signing former New England Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart, the team is conducting its due diligence.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans worked out former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Carlos Davis.

Pittsburgh originally drafted Davis in 2020 as a seventh-round choice. The former Nebraska product collected 12 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, and 1.0 sack through 12 games.

The 6-2, 320-pound defensive lineman also had a workout with the Jacksonville Jaguars during their rookie minicamp last week.

More Videos!

WATCH: C.J. Stroud throws passes at Texans rookie minicamp

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire