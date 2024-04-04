Report: Texans wiped out final three years of Stefon Diggs' contract

The Texans reworked Stefon Diggs' contract after acquiring him from the Bills.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Houston wiped out the final three years of the receiver's deal, giving him an ability to become a free agent after this season.

The Texans also took the $3.5 million guaranteed to Diggs next season and moved it into this season. That assures Diggs of $22.52 million in guaranteed money in 2024.

Diggs has no guaranteed money left on his contract after this season, but he had been scheduled to make $18 million, $19.1 million and $14.495 million in base salary in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Diggs will be motivated to show the Bills they erred in trading him and show the rest of the league what he's worth in free agency in 2025.