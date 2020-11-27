Report: Texans waiving WR Kenny Stills to give him a chance to play for a contender

The Texans are waiving receiver Kenny Stills to give him a chance to play for a team in better playoff positioning. According to Mike Garafolo from the NFL Network, the Texans are going to release the former Saints' fifth-round pick to give Stills the opportunity to find a team with a better record than Houston has at 4-7. It would also give Stills the opportunity to find a team where he could get more playing time. Inactive against Detroit with an injury, Stills received just four snaps in Week 11 against the Patriots. Stills has provided the Texans with 51 catches for 705 yards and five touchdowns in 23 games, five of which he started

