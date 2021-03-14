Report: Texans trade for Patriots OT Marcus Cannon, swap draft picks
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Patriots are trading offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to the Texans, and all it costs Houston is the swapping of draft selections.