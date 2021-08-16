Report: Texans trade Keion Crossen to Giants

The Texans are trading cornerback Keion Crossen to the Giants for a 2023 sixth-round choice, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Reference reports.

Crossen, 25, is entering the final year of his deal, scheduled to make $920,000 in 2021.

The Patriots made Crossen a seventh-round choice in 2018 when Giants head coach Joe Judge was New England’s special teams coordinator. Crossen played 11 games as a rookie and saw action on 39 defensive snaps and 113 on special teams.

The Patriots traded him to the Texans on Aug. 31, 2019, and Crossen spent two seasons in Houston.

He played all 32 games while with the Texans and started four games last season.

Crossen has 73 tackles and six pass breakups in his career.

