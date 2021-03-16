Report: Texans tender restricted free agent A.J. Moore

The Texans have tendered safety A.J. Moore.

They submitted a restricted free agent tender of $2.133 million, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Moore became a core special teams player, playing 859 special teams snaps over the past three seasons. He started five games at safety in 2020, the first starts of his career.

He recorded a sack, a forced fumble, two quarterback hits and and one pass defensed. He also had 35 total tackles.

