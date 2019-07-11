The Texans may not be able to wrest Nick Caserio from the Patriots this year, but apparently they have no plans of giving up.

Apparently it's Nick Caserio or bust for the Houston Texans at general manager.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Texans reportedly won't hire a general manager for the 2019 season after withdrawing their pursuit of New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio for the role last month.

If you connect the dots, you could theorize they're keeping the GM spot open to make another run at Caserio in 2020, when his contract with the Patriots reportedly expires.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi lent credence to that dot-connecting Thursday.

On the #Texans not hiring a GM for this year: there was never any real belief among team execs I talked to that Houston would, in fact, make a hire All 5 execs I polled say the #Patriots Nick Caserio remains the apple of Houston's eye. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 11, 2019

Giardi apparently polled five NFL executives who all believe the Texans still have interest in hiring Caserio at some point.

Houston head coach Bill O'Brien is close with Caserio from O'Brien's time in New England, so this continued interest isn't surprising.

Story continues

The Texans and Patriots also reportedly have some bad blood between them after Houston hired ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby -- who will help handle the Texans' GM duties this season -- so the Texans probably wouldn't mind sticking it to Bill Belichick and Co. by hiring away another key member of their organization.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Report: Texans still fixated on Patriots' Nick Caserio for future role originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston