Report: Texans to start QB Kyle Allen over Davis Mills against the Dolphins

The Houston Texans may be willing to move on from Davis Mills before the 2023 offseason gets underway.

According to Mike Garafolo from the NFL Network, the Texans are starting backup quarterback Kyle Allen over Mills when they take on the Miami Dolphins Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from Hard Rock Stadium. This comes as coach Lovie Smith would not name the starter publicly in his Wednesday morning presser.

Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network followed up Garafolo’s tweet by stating Allen received first-team reps in practice. Brian Barefield of the Texans Wire says that Mills also received first-team reps in practice Wednesday.

In 2021, Mills went 0-6 to start his career as he played in relief of an injured Tyrod Taylor, who was nursing a strained hamstring. When Taylor returned, the Texans offense was atrocious and Mills was placed back into the lineup for the final five games. That stretch of the season resulted in Mills posting a 102.4 passer rating, a 9-2 touchdown to interception ratio, and a 2-3 record, including a 41-29 win over the playoff-hunting Los Angeles Chargers.

With seven games to go, the Texans may stay with Allen, especially since it appears they know what they have in Mills.

