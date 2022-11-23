Report: Texans to start Kyle Allen over Davis Mills vs. Dolphins

Through the first 10 games of the Houston Texans’ 2022 campaign, they’ve gone with second-year quarterback Davis Mills as the starter. In those games, they have a 1-9-1 record.

Now, ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, they’ll be starting veteran backup Kyle Allen, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo.

Mills also didn’t appear in Miami and Houston’s 2021 matchup, as Tyrod Taylor had returned from injury in time to play in a game that resulted in a 17-9 victory for the Dolphins.

Allen has started 17 games in his career, most recently with Washington in 2020. He’s completed 63.1% of his attempts for 4,318 yards, 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions with an 84.9 passer rating.

This change does give Miami less time to prepare for a new quarterback. However, Mike McDaniel would probably say that they’re always prepping for any situation.

