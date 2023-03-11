Report: Texans signing WR Robert Woods to a 2-year, $15 million deal

Robert Woods is heading to the Texans.

Houston struck a two-year, $15.25 million deal to bring in the veteran wide receiver on Friday afternoon, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: Former #Titans and #Rams WR Robert Woods is signing with the #Texans, adding a veteran presence to a young team. He gets a 2-year, $15.25M deal with $10M fully guarantee and a max value of $17M.



A new QB’s best friend. pic.twitter.com/f58MZQKzA0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2023

Woods was released by the Tennessee Titans earlier this year, along with veterans Taylor Lewan, Zach Cunningham and Randy Bullock, in a move that cleared almost $40 million in cap space. He had a career-low 527 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 53 catches in Tennessee.

Woods was traded to the Titans by the Rams for a draft pick last May, ending a five-year run in Los Angeles. He tore his ACL in practice midway through the 2021 season, however, and missed the team’s postseason run and Super Bowl LVI win. That injury came after three straight seasons in which he racked up more than 900 receiving yards.

Robert Woods was released by the Titans earlier this year. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Though the 30-year-old struggled last year, he should be a valuable target for a Texans team that needs a new quarterback. Houston went just 3-13-1 last season under Davis Mills, and it fired coach Lovie Smith and replaced him with former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

The Texans have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft next month, and Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald had them selecting Florida’s Anthony Richardson in his latest mock draft. Whoever they end up with, expect Wood to be a vital part of their new offensive scheme.