Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves is returning to the Texans on a one-year deal, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hargreaves, 25, started every game last season for a secondary hit hard with injures. He played 89 percent of the defensive snaps, seeing action on 981 plays.

He made 72 tackles, an interception and seven pass breakups in 2020.

The Texans claimed Hargreaves off waivers from the Bucs in 2019, and he played six games with two starts for them that season. Bradley Roby and J.J. Watt were the only other players to intercept a pass for the Texans last season.

Tampa Bay made Hargreaves a first-round choice in 2016.

He played 35 games with 34 starts in his career with the Bucs, making two interceptions, forcing two fumbles and breaking up 19 passes.

Report: Texans re-signing Vernon Hargreaves to one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk