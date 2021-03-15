Report: Texans are signing Tremon Smith

The Texans have agreed to a one-year contract with core special teams player Tremon Smith, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The deal has a maximum value of $1.13 million, including an $80,000 signing bonus, a $920,000 base salary, $20,000 workout bonus and up to $80,000 in per-game active bonus, per Wilson.

Smith, 24, played 10 games for the Colts last season. He saw action on only seven defensive snaps at cornerback but played 139 special teams snaps.

He returned eight kickoffs for a 22.5-yard average and made two tackles.

The Chiefs made him a sixth-round choice in 2018, and Smith has played 32 career games with one start.

