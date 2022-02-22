The Texans are re-signing long snapper Jon Weeks to a a one-year contract, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Weeks, 36, has played all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Texans. He has never missed a game, playing all 193 to set a franchise record.

Weeks made the Pro Bowl in 2015.

In 2021, he had another mistake-free season snapping to punter Cameron Johnston and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn. Weeks also made two tackles.

Weeks made $1.212 million last season.

Report: Texans re-signing Jon Weeks to one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk