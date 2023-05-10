Report: Texans signing G Shaq Mason to contract extension

The Houston Texans are fortifying their offensive line for the next three years.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are working out a contract extension with guard Shaq Mason. The former New England Patriot and Tampa Bay Buccaneer is finalizing a three-year extension with Houston worth $36 million with $22 million guaranteed and another $10 million as a signing bonus.

Mason told reporters on May 4 that he wasn’t worried about getting an extension worked out with the Texans.

“I play ball,” Mason said. “I let everybody else handle those types of things. I love to be here, that’s one thing. I’m here to ball and that’s what I’m going to do.”

The Texans traded for Mason at the start of free agency in March.

