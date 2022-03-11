Report: Texans signing Cedric Ogbuehi

The Texans desperately need help in their offensive line, and the first of many transactions has begun.

Houston has agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi on a one-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He reunites with offensive line coach George Warhop, with whom Ogbuehi worked in Jacksonville in 2019.

The Bengals made Ogbuehi a first-round choice in 2015, and he has played with four teams since. In 2021, Ogbuehi saw action in one game with the Seahawks and in two with the Ravens.

Ogbuehi has appeared in 60 games with 30 starts in his career.

Ogbuehi is a Texas native, growing up in Allen, a suburb of Dallas, and playing collegiately at Texas A&M.

