Report: Texans signing Cameron Johnston

The Texans have a new punter.

Continuing a roster overhaul, Houston is signing Cameron Johnston to a three-year, $8 million contract with a $1 million signing bonus, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The Eagles elected not to tender Johnston earlier this month after he spent the last three years as the club’s primary punter. Johnston averaged 47.0 yards per punt in that span.

Houston has now added 24 new players through trades and free agency, and have re-signed cornerback Vernon Hargreaves.

Aside from Johnston, their new additions are quarterback Tyrod Taylor, linebacker Tae Davis, linebacker Christian Kirksey, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, running back Mark Ingram, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, center Justin Britt, cornerback Tavierre Thomas, defensive end Derek Rivers, receiver Andre Roberts, offensive guard Justin McCray, tight end Pharaoh Brown, tight end Ryan Izzo, safety Terrence Brooks, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, defensive tackle Vince Taylor, offensive guard Marcus Cannon, defensive end Shaq Lawson, linebacker Joe Thomas, cornerback Terrance Mitchell, cornerback Desmond King, wide receiver Donte Moncrief, and wide receiver Alex Erickson.

