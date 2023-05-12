Report: Texans sign sixth-round receiver Xavier Hutchinson to rookie contract

The Houston Texans have signed another one of their draft picks ahead of rookie minicamp.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans have signed sixth-round receiver Xavier Hutchinson to a standard four-year rookie contract.

The Texans picked the former Iowa State receiver for his on-field production with 107 catches for 1,171 yards and six touchdowns in his final season.

“I would say this is a classic example of a guy whose workout didn’t go great, but he’s a good football player, so he falls into that bucket,” general manager Nick Caserio said on April 29 after the draft. “It’s a player the offensive staff thought highly of. As we were repositioning at that point, we were trying to see who are players you had decent grades on that you have some affinity for.”

The first rookie Houston signed was sixth-round center Jarrett Patterson.

