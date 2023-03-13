Report: Texans to sign QB Case Keenum to 2-year contract

The Houston Texans needed a seasoned backup in their quarterback room, and they went back to a familiar well.

According to John McClain from Gallery Sports, the Texans are signing Case Keenum to a two-year contract.

Keenum, 35, was originally with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2012. In 2013, he started eight games — losing all of them — in the Texans’ horrendous collapse of the Gary Kubiak era, skidding to a 2-14 finish. The next season, Houston waived Keenum at the end of preseason, but he managed to return after a stint with the St. Louis Rams to win the Texans’ last two games and finish the first season of the Bill O’Brien era 9-7.

The former Houston Cougar went back to the Rams for the next two years, and even made the move to Los Angeles backing up rookie Jared Goff.

Keenum’s best season to date was in 2017 when he led the Minnesota Vikings to an 11-3 record. The 6-1, 215-pound signal caller was part of one of the greatest comebacks in Vikings history as he completed a 61-yard touchdown pass to receiver Stefon Diggs as time expiered to lead Minnesota past the New Orleans Saints 29-24 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Abilene Wylie High School product signed a free agent contract with the quarterback-needy Denver Broncos in 2018, but only led the AFC West club to a 6-10 mark. Keenum caught on with Washington the next season, but posted a 1-7 record amid a season that saw coach Jay Gruden fired midway and Bill Callahan taking over as interim.

Keenum was with the Cleveland Browns from 2020-21 and posted a 2-0 record filling in for Baker Mayfield in 2021. In 2022, Keenum backed up Josh Allen, but did not start any games.

The deal between Keenum and the Texans won’t become official until March 15 at 3:00 p.m. Central Time when the new league year kicks off.

