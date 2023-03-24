Report: Texans sign former Rams, Raiders, Panthers LB Cory Littleton

The Houston Texans continue to bolster their linebacking corps.

Along with the signing of Denzel Perryman, and with Christian Harris, Garret Wallow, Christian Kirksey on the roster, the Texans signed Cory Littleton to a one-year contract.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans signed the former Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, and Carolina Panthers linebacker to a one-year deal worth $2.4 million.

Littleton has a $600,000 signing bonus with a $1.3 million salary, and can earn $29,411 per game day activation.

The former 2018 Pro Bowler collected 47 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, a half-sack, and two pass breakups through 15 games, seven of which he started for the Panthers last season.

