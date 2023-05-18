Report: Texans sign former Patriots DT Byron Cowart

The Houston Texans have added another former New England Patriots player to their 90-man offseason roster.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans have signed former Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart.

The former Patriots 2019 fifth-round pick generated 15 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, 1.0 sack, and a pass breakup in his 19 games with New England from 2019-20.

Cowart was unable to carry the momentum of his second season, wherein he started 14 games, into 2021 as he began the season the physically unable to perform list. New England waived Cowart ahead of training camp in 2022.

The 6-3, 300-pound defensive lineman was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts ahead of their training camp, and played 17 games for the AFC South club. Cowart collected 12 combined tackles and two tackles for loss through 17 games. The Colts did not retain Cowart and allowed him to enter free agency.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Cowart ahead of their offseason program in late March, but he was released on May 10.

