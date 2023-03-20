Report: Texans sign former Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Mark Lane
·1 min read

The Houston Texans let Jordan Akins get away to the Cleveland Browns, and O.J. Howard had a visit with the Las Vegas Raiders.

With the Texans a week into free agency, they developed a need a tight end, but it appears Houston will plug that hole.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are signing former Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz to a one-year contract worth $9 million.

Schultz played 75 games for Dallas since 2018, starting in 51 of them. The former 2018 fourth-rounder from Stanford caught 211 passes for 2,122 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The past two seasons were stellar campaigns for Schultz as he won the starting tight end job. Schultz caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 and then followed up with 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire

