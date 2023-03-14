Report: Texans to sign former Cowboys WR Noah Brown

The Houston Texans are adding another veteran receiver who can also be a key contributor on special teams.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are signing former Dallas Cowboys receiver Noah Brown.

The former 2017 seventh-round pick from Ohio State had a career year in 2022 with 43 catches for 555 yards and three touchdowns.

Where Brown earned his reputation was as a run-blocking along the edge and also on special teams. The 6-2, 225-pound wideout played 708 special teams snaps throughout his career compared to 1,615 on offense.

Brown became a player the Cowboys could count on to excel at “dirty plays,” in the run game such as setting the edge with blocks.

“Noah is super competitive, super tough,” coach Mike McCarthy said on Oct. 24, 2022. “Every time you talk about him I bring it up.”

The Texans can expect to get a part of that gritty nature in their receiving corps with Brown’s arrival.

