Report: Texans sign former Colts, Titans WR Chester Rogers

The Houston Texans liked what they saw from their workout of Chester Rogers and decided to add him to the roster.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans signed the former Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans wideout on Tuesday.

The Texans had a need at slot receiver when second-round pick John Metchie was diagnosed with leukemia in the days leading up to the start of training camp.

Rogers was with the Titans from 2020-21 and didn’t see any time on the active roster until last year. The former 2016 undrafted free agent from Grambling State caught 30 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown through 16 games and two starts.

In his four seasons with the Colts, Rogers generated 111 catches for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns through 53 games, 22 of which he started.

