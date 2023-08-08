Report: Texans sign former Cardinals, Steelers, Bears G-T Rashaad Coward

The Houston Texans are adding another veteran to help with their shriveling offensive line depth.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are signing guard-tackle Rashaad Coward. With injuries to Tytus Howard, D.J. Scaife, and Charlie Heck still on the physically unable to perform list, Coward gives Houston depth at tackle while also being able to play guard spots in a pinch.

Coward played 30 games for the Chicago Bears from 2017-20, starting in 15 of them. The former Old Dominion product had two stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, and was active for four games. In between, Coward was on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.

In 2022, Coward signed a reserve/future contract with the Atlanta Falcons, but was released in early June. The Arizona Cardinals ultimately signed Coward to their active roster Nov. 15, and he started three of his four games active for the organization.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire