Report: Texans to sign former Broncos, Vikings running back Mike Boone

The Houston Texans are providing depth behind running back Dameon Pierce.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are signing former Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone.

Boone, 27, played nine games for the Broncos last season, tallying 102 yards on 14 carries along with nine catches for 96 yards.

For Boone’s career, he has 99 carries for 516 yards and four touchdowns. Boone also caught 18 passes for 146 yards through 57 games, two of which he started.

Where Boone has made his living is on special teams with 631 career snaps compared to 300 snaps on offense.

The former Cincinnati Bearcat went undrafted in 2018. Boone ran a 4.44 at Cincinnati’s pro day.

