Report: Texans sign DT Maliek Collins to 2-year extension

The Houston Texans like what they have seen from Maliek Collins.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans have signed Collins to a two-year extension worth $23 million with a $10.5 million signing bonus.

Collins originally signed with the Texans during free agency 2021 to serve as the three-technique defensive tackle in then-defensive coordinator Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme. The former Dallas Cowboys 2016 third-round pick generated 29 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, an interception, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery through 15 starts.

The former Nebraska product followed up with another 15 starts, collecting 37 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, and two pass breakups.

What new coach DeMeco Ryans appreciates about Collins, along with free agent defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, is their work ethic.

“They work every day,” Ryans told reporters June 13 after the first day of mandatory minicamp. “They’re consistent, right? They’re accountable to their teammates. That’s who I want around, guys we can count on, guys we know what they bring to the party.”

An extension demonstrates the Texans have plans for Collins in Ryans’ attacking defensive front.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire