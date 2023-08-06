Report: Texans sign DL, claim G off waivers, place OL on IR

The Houston Texans addressed their defensive line and also made moves to their offensive line.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Khalil Davis, who previously had a workout with the team. The 6-1, 308-pounder has spent the spring with the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, winning a championship this season.

The Texans claimed Washington guard Keaton Sutherland off waivers. The Texas A&M product has appeared in six career games during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins from 2019-21. Both of Sutherland’s career starts came in 2019 with Miami.

As a corresponding move, the Texans placed former Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman D.J. Scaife on injured reserve as he sustained a season-ending leg injury.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire