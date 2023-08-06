Report: Texans sign DL, claim G off waivers, place OL on IR

Mark Lane
·1 min read

The Houston Texans addressed their defensive line and also made moves to their offensive line.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Khalil Davis, who previously had a workout with the team. The 6-1, 308-pounder has spent the spring with the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, winning a championship this season.

The Texans claimed Washington guard Keaton Sutherland off waivers. The Texas A&M product has appeared in six career games during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins from 2019-21. Both of Sutherland’s career starts came in 2019 with Miami.

As a corresponding move, the Texans placed former Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman D.J. Scaife on injured reserve as he sustained a season-ending leg injury.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire