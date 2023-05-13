Report: Texans sign CB Shaquill Griffin to 1-year contract

Talent evaluation and personnel acquisition never stops for the Houston Texans.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans signed former Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin to a one-year contract. The maximum value of the contract is worth $4.5 million with $3 million guaranteed.

Griffin, 27, played 19 games for the Jaguars over the past two seasons. The former Seahawks third-round pick collected 59 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and 11 pass breakups for Jacksonville.

The 6-0, 198-pound cornerback’s best season was in 2019 when he amassed 65 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, and 13 pass breakups through 14 games, all of which he started en route to his only Pro Bowl selection.

