Report: Texans showing interest in Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Houston Texans have needs across their roster, and one of them is in the receiving corps.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio’s due diligence includes the evaluation of free agent receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. According to Josina Anderson of USA TODAY, the Green Bay Packers wideout is generating interest from the Texans along with the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, and San Francisco 49ers.

The Texans are no strangers to adding former Packers wideout. Houston signed Randall Cobb to a free agent deal in the 2020 offseason after the Pro Bowler spent the previous year with the Dallas Cowboys in his first of two years away from Green Bay.

Valdes-Scantling played in his fewest games in a season last year with just 11 logged and seven starts. The former 2018 fifth-round pick caught 26 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

Houston has agreed to terms to bring Chris Conley back for the 2022 season. Valdes-Scantling would add another veteran wideout to Houston’s recieving corps.