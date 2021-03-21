Report: Texans restructure Laremy Tunsil’s contract to free up $10.11 million

the Texans have signed 30 free agents and traded for four players. They now have cap room to bring in even more.

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil agreed to a restructure of his contract, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. It creates $10.106 million in salary cap space for the team.

Tunsil signed a three-year, $66 million extension a year ago that included $50 million guaranteed with a $13 million signing bonus. His original $16.15 million base salary was converted into a $15.16 million signing bonus, per Wilson, and Tunsil now has a $990,000 fully guaranteed base salary for 2021 and a salary cap figure of $9.29 million.

He previously was scheduled to count $19.4 million against the cap.

The $15.16 million signing bonus and original $13 million signing bonus are prorated across 2022 and 2023, which include the same base salaries agreed to last year, according to Wilson.

Tunsil arrived from Miami in an August 2019 trade, and he has made back-to-back Pro Bowls.

