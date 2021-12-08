Report: Texans to release linebacker Zach Cunningham

The Houston Texans are releasing linebacker Zach Cunningham.

According to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, the Texans are releasing their former 2017 second-round pick from Vanderbilt.

Cunningham had missed Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts as he was benched for disciplinary reasons allegedly related to missing a mandatory COVID-19 test. It was Cunningham’s second infraction as he also missed the first quarter of Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, which resulted in a 31-21 loss.

The 6-3, 238-pound linebacker, who played predominantly as an inside linebacker for Houston from 2017-20 until the scheme switch from a 3-4 to a Tampa 2, signed a four-year, $58 million contract with the Texans ahead of the 2020 season.

After the 31-0 loss to the Colts in Week 13, coach David Culley said the team was “evaluating everything.”

“Again, we have standards and we’ve got rules,” said Culley. “He wasn’t there, so internally, we made the decision.”

Cunningham collected 570 combined tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, an interception, which was returned for a touchdown, 18 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries through 72 games, 66 of which he started.